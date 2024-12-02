Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca) PSURs including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
The site is updated continuously and grows according to EMA’s speed of disclosure (last update 28th Dec 2024)!
6. PSUR Vaxzevria: 29 December 2022 to 28 Dec 2023
EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 6. PSUR Vaxzevria & PSUR body
5. PSUR Vaxzevria: 29 Jun 2022 to 28 Dec 2022
EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 5. PSUR Vaxzevria & PSUR body
Appendix 1 Reference Information (AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet)
Appendix 2 Cumulative Summary Tabulation of Serious Adverse Events from Clinical Trials + Interval/Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Marketed Experience
Document with Appendices 1-2 available here
Appendix 3 Tabular Summary of Validated Safety Signals
Appendix 4 Listings of All Post-Authorisation Safety Studies
Appendix 5 List of the Sources of Information Used to Prepare the PBRER (Not produced as not considered necessary for this report)
Appendix 6 Post-marketing Exposure Data
Appendix 7 Standardised MedDRA Queries (SMQ) and MedDRA search term (MST) lists used for Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs) and Safety Concerns in the VAXZEVRIA Risk Management Plan (RMP)
Appendix 8 Observed versus Expected Analyses
Appendix 9 Observed versus Expected Analyses Supporting Information
Document with Appendices 3-9 available here
Appendix 10 Lot Analysis (Not produced as not applicable/Not produced as no information to report)
Appendix 11 Cases of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis Fulfilling BCC Level 1, 2 and 3 Cumulatively through 28 December 2022
Appendix 12 Search criteria for immunocompromised persons
Appendix 13 Cumulative assessment of events pertaining to New daily persistent headache and VAXZEVRIA
Appendix 14 PBRER Listing of Myositis Cases Cumulatively through 28 Dec 2022
Regional Appendices are relevant for submission as follows: European Union (EU)
Regional Appendix R1 Proposed Product Information
Regional Appendix R2 Proposed Additional Pharmacovigilance and Risk Minimisation Activities (Not produced as no proposals to report)
Regional Appendix R3 Summary of Ongoing Safety Concerns in the European Union
Document with Appendices 11-14 , Appendix R1-R3 available here
4. PSUR Vaxzevria: 29 Dec 2021 to 28 Jun 2022
EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 4. PSUR Vaxzevria & PSUR body
Appendix 1 Reference Information (AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet)
Appendix 2 Cumulative Summary Tabulation of Serious Adverse Events from Clinical Trials + Interval/Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Marketed Experience
Appendix 3 Tabular Summary of Validated Safety Signals
Appendix 4 Listings of All Post-Authorisation Safety Studies
Appendix 5 List of the Sources of Information Used to Prepare the PBRER (Not produced as not considered necessary for this report)
Appendix 6 Post-marketing Exposure Data
Appendix 7 Standardised MedDRA Queries (SMQ) and MedDRA search term (MST) lists used for Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs) and Safety Concerns in the VAXZEVRIA Risk Management Plan (RMP)
Appendix 8 Observed versus Expected Analyses
Document with Appendices 1-8 available here
Appendix 9 Observed versus Expected Analyses Supporting Information
Document with Appendix 9 available here
Appendix 10 Lot Analysis (Not produced as not applicable/Not produced as no information to report)
Appendix 11 Cases with reported Vaccination error and case level outcome of fatal
Appendix 12 Listing of Myocarditis case reports with VAXZEVRIA
Appendix 13 Listing of Rhabdomyolysis
Appendix 14 EMA LEG O/E: Incidence rates
Appendix 15 EMA LEG: Sex and age differences, exclusion of previous cases and VTE definition in VTE studies
Additional Appendix 16 Evaluation of Cutaneous vasculitis
Additional Appendix 17 AZ sponsored observational study in relation to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenic syndrome, request from Health Canada
Additional Appendix 18 Thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia /Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenic syndrome Tables related to evaluation of new information
Additional Appendix 19 Listings of Medically Confirmed Subacute thyroiditis case reports with VAXZEVRIA
Additional Appendix 20 GBS Signal Evaluation and Supporting Document for CDS
Changes
Regional Appendices are relevant for submission as follows: European Union (EU)
Regional Appendix R1 Proposed Product Information
Regional Appendix R2 Proposed Additional Pharmacovigilance and Risk Minimisation Activities (Not produced as no proposals to report)
Regional Appendix R3 Summary of Ongoing Safety Concerns in the European Union
Regional Appendix R4 Reporting of Results from Post-Authorisation Safety Studies (Not produced as no information to report)
Regional Appendix R5 Effectiveness of Risk Minimisation (Not produced as not applicable)
The following Regional Appendices are not required for submission in EU
Regional Appendix R6 Individual Case Safety Reports
Regional Appendix R7 US Prescribing Information
Regional Appendix R8 Combination Product Five-day and Malfunction Report Analysis
3. PSUR 29 Jun 2021-28 Dec 2021
EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 3. PSUR Vaxzevria & PSUR body
2. PSUR Vaxzevria: 29 Jun 2020 to 28 Dec 2021
EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 2. PSUR Vaxzevria & PSUR body
