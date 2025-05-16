Welcome to the Spikevax/Moderna PSUR Disclosure Archive

This Substack presents a continuously updated archive of the Spikevax Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs), as disclosed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Each release includes the main PSUR report, with the raw data sets available in the appendices — together comprising thousands of pages of detailed safety data. These documents are submitted by the marketing authorization holder, Moderna, and serve as the foundation for the EMA’s risk-benefit assessment, summarized in the Assessment Report (AR), which is prepared by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) at six-month and now twelve-month intervals.

It is important to distinguish between the PSUR body itself and the PRAC AR, which reflects the EMA’s interpretation of the PSUR body and the raw data sets as provided in the Appendices by Moderna. While both documents are mostly merged into a single file with some hundred pages, understanding their distinct roles is essential for proper interpretation.

New Update Method

To ensure that no critical PSUR data update goes unnoticed, I've introduced a new method: with each EMA release, the entire Spikevax archive is reissued, now fully integrated with the latest data. This ensures readers always have access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date version in one place.

New update: PSUR2 Appendices 1-4b3 (below picture)

Urgent Call to the Scientific Community

For the first time, independent scientists and the public have unfiltered access to the full scope of Covid-vaccine EMA safety data — data that has, until now, been buried deep within EMA. This unprecedented data archive demands urgent and critical analysis. We call on the scientific and medical research community to take responsibility: analyse the documents, question the conclusions, and confront the regulatory narrative with evidence they actually evaluated as "safe and effective". Please use the comments section for global collaboration and results sharing!



SPIKEVAX DATA

6. PSUR Spikevax: 18 June 2023 to 17 December 2023

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 6. PSUR Spikevax (available soon) & PSUR body

5. PSUR Spikevax: 18 December 2022 to 17 June 2023

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 5. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

4.PSUR Spikevax – 19 June 2022 to 17 December 2022

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 4. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

All Appendices requested at EMA, still pending

3. PSUR Spikevax (01/01/2022 – 18/06/2022)

3.PSUR Spikevax – EMA-PRAC Spikevax

2. PSUR Spikevax

2.PSUR Body – EMA PRAC AR 2.PSUR

Appendix 1 Reference Safety Information……………………………516

Appendix 2 Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious Adverse Events from Clinical Trials………………………………………………………………………………517

Appendix 3 Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulations of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-marketing Data Sources .........519

Appendix 4 Tabular Summary of Safety Signals ..........................................520

4.1. Appendix 4a Tabular summary of safety signals new, ongoing or closed during the reporting interval ..........................................................................521

4.2. Appendix 4b Signal Evaluation Reports ........................................................536

4.2.1. Appendix 4b1: Signal Evaluation report: Dizziness

4.2.2. Appendix 4b2: Signal Evaluation report: Neuralgic Amyotrophy

4.2.3. Appendix 4b3: Signal Evaluation report: Erythema Multiforme

(Info: Appendices 1-4b3 (pp. 516-536) are comprised in one document)





1. PSUR Spikevax

1.PSUR Body – EMA PRAC AR 2.PSUR

Appendix 1 Reference Information (02 December 2021) 353







