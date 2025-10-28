Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2d

Thanks very much.

Just read BNT162b2

3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials

Source, History and Generation of Plasmids [Pfizer Chesterfield]

Page 14 of the Chesterfield pdf has redaction of

DTT = DL-dithiothreitol

Sad to say there is no new informaton on Endotoxin or the number of live E Coli Bacteria.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Silvia Behrendt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture