3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids [Pfizer Chesterfield] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

Learn more about the background of the EMA Transparency Initiative (ETI) here; since then, the ETI has exposed a major transparency and medicines‑safety scandal: the EMA sidestepped legal access‑to‑documents guarantees for 2,100 participants and confirmed that residual DNA is assessed at the active‑substance stage rather than in the finished, ready‑to‑inject product where the legal limit applies.

The story short: After six months of silence, EMA replied to more than 2,100 participants of the ETI by pointing to old re-releases — with crucial documents still missing — in its eMail of 13th of August 2025. EMA claimed that the postings of old re-releases are an ‘exceptional transparency measure’ here, but nowhere stated that it intends to disclose the entire CTD files for safety review without redactions. For more astonishing details about EMA’s ignorance of transparency requests see the letter by EMA’s Executive Director, Emer Cooke to the GHRA and our answer here.

For your convenience, all re-releases and updates related to the CTD-Comirnaty are listed below (for CTD-Spikevax, see here). The EMA provides only ZIP archives on the official Comirnaty website, which makes them difficult to access and nearly impossible to monitor for updates. In addition, the EMA sometimes discloses relevant CTD files without publishing them on the Comirnaty website. Occasionally, requesters share these documents with me, allowing me to provide you with access — as is the case with the most recent update.

Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.P Drug Product

2.3.P.1 Description and Composition of Drug Product

2.3.S Drug Substance

2.3.S.1 General Information

Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data

3.2 P Drug Product

3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process

3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials

3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids [Pfizer Chesterfield] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 - NOT AVAILABLE AT THE COMIRNATY PRODUCT WEBSITE, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

3.2.S.4.1 Specification (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.4 Batch Analyses (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.5 Justification of Specification (name, manufacturer) .

Module 4.2 Study Reports

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity

4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development

