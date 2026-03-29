Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

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GeoffPainPhD
Mar 29

Thanks, your new fle shows us more about Moderna Myocarditis early victims

Please fix the link to pages 4447-4645 which takes you to the same file as the one above.

See also

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/moderna-ordered-to-get-its-endotoxin

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