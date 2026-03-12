Some of these new disclosures related to the CTD of Comirnaty were officially released by the EMA to an individual requester, but not made publicly accessible by EMA despite its ‘exceptionally transparency measures’ comittment due to our pressure and ETI initiative. EMA tries to hide these documents from more than 2,100 EU citizens who requested them and whose rights are violated under EU transparency laws. We publish them here to ensure effective public access where transparency remains obstructed by EMA.

3.2.A.2 Adventitious Agents Safety Evaluation (name, dosage form, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

R_validation-analyt-procedure-505545

The EMA promised to all ETI requesters to provide access to all CTD-releases on the Comirnaty website, but in practice, they are failing to do so. Thus, they only provide ZIP archives under the slogan “exceptional transparency” which are very difficult to access and nearly impossible to monitor for updates. In addition, the EMA secretly discloses relevant CTD files to individual requesters while violating the law of ETI requesters. Occasionally, requesters share these documents with me, allowing me to provide you and all ETI participants with access — as is the case with these current documents.

Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.

Entire List of EMA-Releases

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.P Drug Product

2.3.P.1 Description and Composition of Drug Product

2.3.S Drug Substance

Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data

3.2 P Drug Product

3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process

3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials

3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids [Pfizer Chesterfield] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 - NOT AVAILABLE AT THE COMIRNATY PRODUCT WEBSITE, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.S.2.5 Controls of Materials

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Additional-Process-Evaluation-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Filter-Qualification-and-Validation-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Hold-Times (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Manufacturing-Process-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Overview-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Removal-of-Impurities-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

3.2.S.4.1 Specification (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.4 Batch Analyses (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.5 Justification of Specification (name, manufacturer) .

3.2.A APPENDICES

3.2.A.1 Facilities and Equipment (name, manufacturer)

3.2.A.2 Adventitious Agents Safety Evaluation (name, dosage form, manufacturer)

3.2.A.3 Excipients

Module 4.2 Study Reports

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity

4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development

