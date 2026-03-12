Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

Thanks very much Silvia.

The section on "Adventitious Agents" shows how "quality" of low grade Lipids was not specified.

Compare with later public announcement by Avanti and Croda:

They say “Avanti does not test for mycoplasma, fungi or endotoxin in any of our products. Typically, we do not have issues with endotoxin contamination, but we cannot guarantee that of our research products will be mycoplasma, fungi or endotoxin free or sterile. However, Avanti can test for fungi or endotoxin levels and report on a CoA for any research products. If you are interested in this option, our QC group can provide pricing.” Did Pfizer buy any Certificates of Analysis for any batch of LNP chemicals?

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/lnps-contaminated-with-endotoxin

