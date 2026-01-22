Welcome to the Spikevax/Moderna PSUR Disclosure Archive

This archive reveals official safety data the public was never meant to see.

Dive in. Investigate. Share your findings.

Already analyzed something? Drop a comment and link your work.

Looking for collaborators? Say so. Others are watching.

Let’s do the work regulators didn’t! Please find further guidance at the very end of the post.

2.PSUR Update Myocarditis/Pericarditis:

The fourth part with 456 additional pages of case narratives of Myocarditis/Pericarditis has been released as “2.PSUR Appendix 11.7. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives, pp. 3227-3682 (fourth part)” - the first set of myocarditis/pericarditis case narratives is included here (see pp. 78-500), the second set here and the third here.

You also find the update and all documents ever released by EMA since 2023 in the chronological list below:

COLLECTION OF SPIKEVAX PSUR DATA

7. PSUR Spikevax : 18 December 2023 - 17 December 2024

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 7. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

6. PSUR Spikevax: 18 June 2023 to 17 December 2023

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 6. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

5. PSUR Spikevax: 18 December 2022 to 17 June 2023

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 5. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

4.PSUR Spikevax – 19 June 2022 to 17 December 2022

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 4. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

All Appendices requested at EMA, still pending

3. PSUR Spikevax (01/01/2022 – 18/06/2022)

3.PSUR Spikevax – EMA-PRAC Spikevax

Document-pages 4687-4884 missing!

Document 4885-5085 (bad quality)

Document-pages 5086-5471 missing!

2. PSUR Spikevax - 1 Jul 2021 to 31 Dec 2021

2.PSUR Body – EMA PRAC AR 2.PSUR

Appendices 1-4b3 (pp. 1-278) here

Appendix Reference Safety Information……………………………516

Appendix Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious Adverse Events from Clinical Trials………………………………………………………………………………517

Appendix Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulations of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-marketing Data Sources .........519

Appendix Tabular Summary of Safety Signals ..........................................520

4.1. Appendix 4a Tabular summary of safety signals new, ongoing or closed during the reporting interval ..........................................................................521

4.2. Appendix 4b Signal Evaluation Reports ........................................................536

4.2.1. Appendix 4b1: Signal Evaluation report: Dizziness

4.2.2. Appendix 4b2: Signal Evaluation report: Neuralgic Amyotrophy

4.2.3. Appendix 4b3: Signal Evaluation report: Erythema Multiforme

(Info: Appendices 1-4b3 (pp. 516-536) are comprised in one document)

Appendices 4b4-6 pp.540-682 (=794-1277pp) here

4. Appendix 4b4: Signal Evaluation report: Glomerulonephritis and Nephrotic Syndrome

5. Appendix 4b5: Signal Evaluation report: Serious Hypertension

6. Appendix 4b6: Signal Evaluation report: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Document of these appendices are missing, forthcoming soon:

5. Appendix 5 Listing of all MAH-Sponsored Interventional Trials with the Primary Aim of Identifying, Characterizing, or Quantifying a Safety Hazard or Confirming the Safety Profile of the Medicinal Product ...........546

6. Appendix 6 Listing of all the MAH-sponsored Non-interventional Studies with the Primary Aim of Identifying, Characterizing, or Quantifying a Safety Hazard; Confirming the Safety Profile of the Medicinal Product; or Measuring the Effectiveness of Risk Management Measures ......................560

7. Appendix 7 List of the Sources of Information Used to Prepare the PBRER ……….563

8. Appendix 8 EU Regional Appendices ............................………………...............................584

8.1. Appendix 8a Proposed Product Information ................................................584

8.2. Appendix 8b Reference Information Comparison ........................................584

8.3. Appendix 8c Proposed Additional Pharmacovigilance and Risk

Minimization Activities ...................................................................................584

8.4. Appendix 8d Summary of Ongoing Safety Concerns ...................................584

8.5. Appendix 8e Reporting of Results from Post-authorisation Safety Studies..........................................................................................................................584

8.6. Appendix 8f Effectiveness of Risk Minimization ..........................................584

8.7. Appendix 8g Medication Errors .....................................................................584

9. Appendix 9 US Regional Appendices .............................................................585

10. Appendix 10 Canada Regional appendix .......................................................586

10.1. Introduction ......................................................................................................586

10.2. Adverse Drug Reactions Occurring in Canada.............................................586

10.3. Epidemiology of the Medical Condition(s) or Risk Factors that Reflect the

Authorized Indications(s) in Canada .............................................................587

10.4. Canadian Product Monograph for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine ..................588

10.5. Information Related to Canadian Patient Exposure ....................................589

10.6. Post-marketing Experience in the Canadian Context ..................................589

10.7. Pharmacovigilance Activities within Canada ................................................589

10.8. Verification of AR records against Health Canada’s Canada Vigilance Database..590

10.9. Risk Minimization Strategies and Evaluation Of Effectiveness Of Risk Minimization Activities To The Canadian Context ......................................590)

11.5 Appendix 11 Other Appendices Supporting PBRER ...................................591

20.11. Appendix 11 Other Appendices Supporting PBRER ...................................591

20.11.1. Worldwide Marketing Authorization status .................................................592

20.11.2. Summary of Exposure from Marketing Experience and Distribution and

Administration Data ........................................................................................602

20.11.3. Observed Expected Appendix .........................................................................603

20.11.4. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Fatal reports: Case Listings ................................604



Appendices 11.5.-11.7 (pp. 602-682 - 1749-2248) here & here (476 pages of 11.7. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives) and here (update November 502 pages of 11.7. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives) and here 3227-3682 (update Jan’ 26’)

11.5. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Fatal reports: Case Narratives ...........................605

11.6. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Listings ................................................................................................606

11.7. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives ............................................................................................607

11.8. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age Brighton CDC and WHO Assessments after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Listings .........................608

11.9. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age Brighton CDC and WHO Assessments after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives ....................609

11.10. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: WHO UMC Case Causality assessment: Case Listings ..............................................................................................................610

11.11. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: WHO UMC Case Causality assessment: Case Narratives .........................................................................................................611

11.12. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: CDC working case Definition: Case Listings ....612

11.13. Myocarditis/Pericarditis: CDC working case Definition: Case Narratives 613

11.14. Pregnancy: Distribution of Case and Event Counts by SOC/HLT/PT Stratified by Event seriousness for Interval and Cumulative ......................614

11.15. Pregnancy: Summary of pregnancy outcomes by trimester of exposure, and retrospective/prospective case classification, Reporting Period ..................615

11.16. Pregnancy: Summary of pregnancy outcomes by trimester of exposure, and retrospective/prospective case classification, Cumulative ............................616

11.17. Pregnancy: Summary of reported congenital anomalies by HLT and PT that occurred in foetuses and neonates ..........................................................617

11.18. Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Abstract/Articles ...........................................................................618

11.19. Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Fatal cases: Case Listings and Case Narratives .........................619

11.20. Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Pfizer: Cumulative Case Narratives Listings .............................620

11.21. Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): AstraZeneca: Cumulative Case Narratives Listings..................621

11.22. Interaction: with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Cumulative Other MAH Case Narrative Listings .....................622

11.23. Interaction: with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Cumulative Jannssen Case Narrative Listings ...........................623

1. PSUR Spikevax

1.PSUR Body – EMA PRAC AR 2.PSUR (missing)

Appendices missing



Guidance for New Readers:

Structure of the PSUR Data

This Substack presents a continuously updated archive of the Spikevax Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs), as disclosed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Each release includes the main PSUR report, with the raw data sets available in the appendices — together comprising thousands of pages of detailed safety data. These documents are submitted by the marketing authorization holder, Moderna, and serve as the foundation for the EMA’s risk-benefit assessment, summarized in the Assessment Report (AR), which is prepared by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) at six-month and now twelve-month intervals.

It is important to distinguish between the PSUR body itself and the PRAC AR, which reflects the EMA’s interpretation of the PSUR body and the raw data sets as provided in the Appendices by Moderna. While both documents are mostly merged into a single file with some hundred pages, understanding their distinct roles is essential for proper interpretation.

New Update Method

To ensure that no critical PSUR data update goes unnoticed, I’ve introduced a new method: with each EMA release, the entire Spikevax archive is reissued, now fully integrated with the latest data. This ensures readers always have access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date version in one place.

New update: PSUR2 Appendices 1-4b3 (below picture)

Urgent Call to the Scientific Community

For the first time, independent scientists and the public have unfiltered access to the full scope of Covid-vaccine EMA safety data — data that has, until now, been buried deep within EMA. This unprecedented data archive demands urgent and critical analysis. We call on the scientific and medical research community to take responsibility: analyse the documents, question the conclusions, and confront the regulatory narrative with evidence they actually evaluated as “safe and effective”. Please use the comments section for global collaboration and results sharing!

