Learn more about the background of the EMA Transparency Initiative (ETI) here; since then, the ETI has exposed a major transparency and medicines‑safety scandal: the EMA sidestepped legal access‑to‑documents guarantees for 2,100 participants and confirmed that residual DNA is assessed at the active‑substance stage rather than in the finished, ready‑to‑inject product where the legal limit applies.

The story short: After six months of silence, EMA replied to more than 2,100 participants of the EMA Transparency Initiative by pointing to old re-releases — with crucial documents still missing — in its eMail of 13 August 2025. These redacted re-releases have been posted as so-called ‘exceptional transparency measures’ here. In a new letter by Emer Cooke, shocking details about how EMA approaches the ETI as EU wide citizen initiative with 2,100 participants and how it assesses the safety of the mRNA vaccines are revealed in more detail here.

For your convenience, all re-releases and the updates concerning Comirnaty are provided below (for Spikevax see here), because EMA only provides zip files at the Comirnaty website which are difficult to access. Moreover, these two releases are kept secret by EMA for the time being:

Please use the comment function!

Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.P Drug Product

2.3.P.1 Description and Composition of Drug Product

2.3.S Drug Substance

2.3.S.1 General Information

Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview

(To be later released by EMA)

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data

3.2 P Drug Product

3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process

3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials

3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

3.2.S.4.1 Specification (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.4 Batch Analyses (name, manufacturer)

3.2.S.4.5 Justification of Specification (name, manufacturer) .

Module 4.2 Study Reports

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity

4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development

Leave a comment