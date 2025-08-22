New Releases

PRAC AR for PSUR 25 Feb 2021-24 Aug 2022

PSUR 25 Feb 2022-24 Aug 2022

PSUR 25 Feb 2022-24 Aug 2022 - (Appendices 1-5 p.322-835)

Chronological List of All Releases

#1 PSUR Jcovden: 25 February 2021 to 24 August 2021

PSUR body & EMA PRAC AR for PSUR 25 Feb 2021-24 Aug 2021

#2 PSUR Jcovden: 25 August 2021 to 24 February 2022

PSUR body & EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of PSUR

#3 PSUR Jcovden: 25 February 2022 to 24 August 2022

PSUR body & EMA-PRAC Assessment Report (EMA direct link)

Appendix 1: Company Core Data Sheet Current at the End of the Reporting Period

Appendix 2.1.1: Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious Adverse EventsFrom Clinical Trials (All Protocols)...........................................................................

Appendix 2.1.2: Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious Adverse EventsFrom Clinical Trials (By Protocol).............................................................................

Appendix 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulations From Post-marketing Sources.......................................................................................................

Appendix 3: Tabular Summary of Safety Signals That Were Ongoing or Closed During the Reporting Interval.....................................................................................

Appendix 4.1: Listing of Marketing Authorisation Holder-sponsored Interventional Trials....................................................................................................

Appendix 4.2: Listing of Marketing Authorisation Holder-sponsored Non- interventional Studies..................................................................................................

Appendix 5: List of Search Criteria for PBRER Sections ..........................................

Appendices 1-5 here (PSUR 25 Feb 2022-24 Aug 2022 - (Appendices 1-5 p.322-835)

Appendix 6.1: CIOMS II Line Listing: Medication Errors ........................................

Appendix 6.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Use With Concomitant Vaccination ............

Appendix 6.3: CIOMS II Line Listing: Vaccination Anxiety-Related Reactions......

Appendix 6.4: Supporting Data: Vaccination Failure, Lack of Efficacy/Effectiveness

Appendix 6.5: CIOMS II Line Listing: Reactogenicity..............................................

Appendix 6.6: CIOMS II Line Listing: Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome ....................................................................................................................

Appendix 6.7: CIOMS II Line Listing: Guillain-Barré Syndrome.............................

Appendix 6.8.1: Supporting Data: Venous Thromboembolism .................................

Appendix 6.8.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Venous Thromboembolism.......................

Appendix 6.9.1: Supporting Data: Immune Thrombocytopenia ................................

Appendix 6.9.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Immune Thrombocytopenia......................

Appendix 6.10: CIOMS II Line Listing: Use During Pregnancy/Use in Breastfeeding Women.................................................................................................

Appendix 6.11: CIOMS II Line Listing: Use in Immunocompromised Patients .......

Appendix 6.12: CIOMS II Line Listing: Use in Patients With Autoimmune or Inflammatory Disorders ..............................................................................................

Appendix 6.13: CIOMS II Line Listing: Use in Frail Patients With Comorbidities (eg, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Chronic Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Disorders)............................................................................

Appendix 6.14: CIOMS II Line Listing: Long-term Safety .......................................

Appendix 7.1: Methodology: Observed versus Expected Analyses...........................

Appendix 7.2: Supporting Data: Observed versus Expected Analyses ......................

Appendix 8.1: CIOMS II Line Listing: Cardiac Inflammatory Disorder, Including Myocarditis and Pericarditis .......................................................................................

Appendix 8.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Cardiomyopathy...........................................

Appendix 8.3.1: Supporting Data: Coronary Artery Disease, Including Myocardial Infarction.....................................................................................................................

Appendix 8.3.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Coronary Artery Disease, Including Myocardial Infarction .................................................................................................

Appendix 8.4: CIOMS II Line Listing: Acute Aseptic Arthritis ................................

Appendix 8.5: CIOMS II Line Listing: Generalised Convulsion...............................

Appendix 8.6: CIOMS II Line Listing: Encephalitis, Including Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis and Meningoencephalitis.......................................

Appendix 8.7: CIOMS II Line Listing: Multiple Sclerosis (Including Opti Neuritis)......................................................................................................................

Appendix 8.8: CIOMS II Line Listing: Narcolepsy ...................................................

Appendix 8.9: CIOMS II Line Listing: Sensorineural Hearing Loss .........................

Appendix 8.10: CIOMS II Line Listing: Transverse Myelitis....................................

Appendix 8.11.1: Supporting Data: Cerebrovascular Events .....................................

Appendix 8.11.2: CIOMS II Line Listing: Cerebrovascular Events ..........................

Appendix 8.12: CIOMS II Line Listing: Acute Hepatic Failure ................................

Appendix 8.13: CIOMS II Line Listing: Acute Kidney Failure.................................

Appendix 9.1: Supporting Data: Glomerulonephritis and Nephrotic Syndrome........

Appendix 9.2: Supporting Data: Neuralgic Amyotrophy...........................................

Appendix 9.3: Supporting Data: Vasculitis ................................................................

Appendix 9.4.1: Supporting Data: Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Batch Analysis Cases..................................................................................................

Appendix 9.4.2: CIOMS II LL: Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Batch Analysis Cases..................................................................................................

Appendix 9.5: Supporting Data: Coronary Artery Disease Including Myocardial Infarction.....................................................................................................................

Appendix 9.6: Supporting Data: C-VIPER.................................................................

Appendix 9.7: Supporting Data: Real World Data Analytics.....................................

Appendix 9.8: Supporting Data: Quantitative Benefit-Risk Assessment...................

Appendix 9.9: Supporting Data: Death.............

PSUR Jcovden: 25 August 2022 to 24 February 2023

PSUR body & EMA-PRAC Assessment Report (EMA direct link)

PSUR Jcovden: 25 February 2023 to 24 February 2024

PSUR body & EMA-PRAC Assessment Report (EMA direct link)

Information about the Documents

This archive reveals official EMA safety data the public was never meant to see.

Dive in. Investigate. Share your findings.

Already analyzed something? Post a comment and link your work.

Looking for collaborators? Say so. Others are watching.

Let’s do the work the regulators didn’t.

Guidance for New Readers

Structure of the PSUR Data

This Substack provides a continuously updated archive of the Jcovden Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs), as disclosed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a lenghty process. Due to this initative, most PSURs are also published by EMA at the product website, but not the appendices with the raw data.

There are three different types of information provided:

– the main PSUR body report for a specific time interval,

– appendices with raw safety data,

– and the Assessment Report (AR) drafted by the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the PSUR & appendices.

These documents — often disclosed into a single file by EMA — span thousands of pages. Importantly:

– The PSUR contains data and assessments submitted by the marketing authorization holder, Janssen-Cilag.

– The Assessment Report (AR) reflects the EMA’s own interpretation of that data - eventually arriving at the conclusions that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Understanding the difference between aggregated data of the PSUR and raw data of the appendices and eventually EMA’s assessment thereof is essential for analyzing the data!

Urgent Call to the Scientific Community

For the first time, independent scientists and the public have unfiltered access to the full scope of Covid-vaccine safety data submitted to the EMA.

This archive demands critical and independent analysis.

We call on scientists, physicians, and researchers worldwide:

– Analyse the documents.

– Question the conclusions.

– Test the claim that these products were properly assessed as "safe and effective".

Please use the comments section for collaboration, feedback, and sharing your findings.

This data was buried for too long. Now it’s your turn.

Please notice the European Commission Decision issued on 26th July 2024 regarding the withdrawal from the European market. For more information see here.

