…is updated continuously (last document 3.EMA PRAC PSUR) and grows according to EMA’s speed…

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 6. PSUR Spikevax (available soon) & PSUR body

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 5. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 4. PSUR Spikevax & PSUR body

All Appendices requested at EMA, still pending

3.PSUR Spikevax – EMA-PRAC Spikevax

Appendix 1 Reference Safety Information 567

Appendix 2 Cumulative Summary Tabulations of Serious Adverse Events from Clinical Trials 568

Appendix 3 Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulations of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-marketing Data Sources 569

Appendix 4.1 Tabular Summary of Safety Signals 570

Appendix 4.2a Signal Evaluation report: Autoimmune hepatitis

Appendix 4.2b Signal Evaluation report: Giant Cell Arteritis

Appendix 4.2c Signal Evaluation report: Amenorrhea (additional signal evaluation report) 586

Appendix 4.2d Signal Evaluation report: Heavy menstrual bleeding (additional signal evaluation report) 587

Appendix 4.2e Signal Evaluation report: Urticaria (additional signal evaluation report) 588

Document with Appendices 1-4.2 (pp. 566-914) available here

Appendix 4.2f A Signal Evaluation report: Corneal graft rejection (additional signal evaluation report) 589

Appendix 4.2g Signal Evaluation report: IgA Nephropathy (additional signal evaluation report) 590

Appendix 5 Listing of all MAH-Sponsored Interventional Trials with the Primary Aim of Identifying, Characterising, or Quantifying a Safety Hazard or Confirming the Safety Profile of the Medicinal Product 591



Dokument with Appendices 4.2f-5 (pp.915-1268) available here

Appendix 6 Listing of all the MAH-sponsored Non-interventional Studies with the Primary Aim of Identifying, Characterising, or Quantifying a Safety Hazard; Confirming the Safety Profile of the Medicinal Product; or Measuring the Effectiveness of Risk Management Measures 611

Appendix 7 List of the Sources of Information Used to Prepare the PBRER (if desired by the MAH) 616

Appendix 8 EU Regional Appendices 639

Appendix 9 US Regional Appendices 641

Appendix 10 Canada Regional appendix 642

Appendix 11 Other Appendices Supporting PBRER 647

Appendix 11.1 Worldwide Marketing Authorization status 648

Appendix 11.2 Summary of Exposure from Marketing Experience and

Distribution and Administration Data

Appendix 11.3 Observed Expected Appendix

Appendix 11.4a Anaphylaxis Adolescents ages 12 to 17 years_Medical Review

Appendix 11.4b Anaphylaxis: Adolescents ages 12 to 17 years_Medical Review with Brighton Collaboration -Narratives

Appendix 11.4c Anaphylaxis: Literature Search Methodology with Brighton Collaboration

Document with Appendices 6-11.4c available here (pp. 915-1268)

Appendix 11.5a Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 (additional signal evaluation report) 667

Appendix 11.5b Myocarditis/Pericarditis: Patients < 40 years of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3: Case Narratives and Dose 3: Case Listings) 668

Documents with Appendices 11.5a-11.5b available here (pp. 1269-1568) and prolonged Appendix 11.5b from pp. 1569-1697 available here (pp.1569-1868)

Appendix 11.5c Myocarditis/Pericarditis Patients less than 18 of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3-Case listings 669

Appendix 11.5d Myocarditis/Pericarditis Patients less than 18 of age after Dose 2 and Dose 3-Case narratives 670

Appendix 11.5e Myocarditis-Pericarditis Fatal reports Case Listings 671

Appendix 11.5f Myocarditis-Pericarditis Fatal reports Case Narratives 672

Appendix 11.5g Myocarditis: Literature search Methodology 673

Appendix 11.6a Pregnancy: Distribution of Case and Event Counts by

SOC/HLT/PT Stratified by Event seriousness for Interval and Cumulative 675

Appendix 11.6b Pregnancy: Summary of pregnancy outcomes by trimester of exposure, and retrospective/prospective case classification, Reporting Period 676

Appendix 11.6c Pregnancy: Summary of pregnancy outcomes by trimester of exposure, and retrospective/prospective case classification, Cumulative 677

Appendix 11.6d Pregnancy: Sun nary of reported congenital anomalies by HLT and PT that occurred in fetuses and neonates, Cumulative 678

Appendix 11.6e Pregnancy: Distribution of Case and Event Counts by SOC/HLT/PT Stratified by Event Seriousness for Adolescents, Interval and Cumulative 679

Appendix 11.6f Pregnancy: Targeted Literature Search Strategy for Pregnancy and Lactation for The Reporting Period (01 Jan 2022-18 Jun 2022 680

Appendix 11.7 Lactation-related Cases Under 5 years of Age with Serious Lactation-related events, Cumulative 681

Appendix 11.8 Use in immunocompromised subjects: Literature search methodology 682

Appendix 11.9a Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Literature search 683

Appendix 11.9b Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Various Synonyms terms of SPIKEVAX 684

Appendix 11.9c Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Articles/Abstracts Appendix 11.9c Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Articles/Abstracts 685

Appendix 11.9d Interaction with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Fatal cases: Case Listings and Case Narratives) 686

Documents with Appendices 5.c-11.9d available here (pp.1569-1868) and prolonged Appendix 11.9 from pp. 1868-2050 available here (pp. 1869-2268)

Appendix 11.9e Interaction: with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Immunocompromised co-morbidities Dose 3 & 4 688

Documents with Appendix 11.9e available here 2269-2734 and prolonged pp. 2735- 2862 available here (pp. 2735-3034)

Appendix 11.9f Interaction: with Other COVID-19 vaccines (Heterologous Vaccine Schedule): Immunocompromised co-morbidities Dose 3 & 4

Appendix 11.10 Narratives-RP Use in frail subjects: Fatal cases: Case Listings and Case 689

Document with Appendices 11.9f -11.10 available here (pp. 2735-3034)

Appendix 11.11a Use in Patients with Autoimmune or Inflammatory Disorders:

Literature Search Methodology

Appendix 11.11b Use in patients with Autoimmune or Inflammatory Disorders:

Fatal cases: Case Listings and Case Narratives

Appendix 11.11c Use in Patients with Autoimmune or Inflammatory Disorders: PTs of Autoimmune/Inflammatory Disorder (AI/M) SMQ in Reports with Past MIHX of AI/ID, representing a subset of potential flares (Cumulative)

Appendix 11.12a Myasthenia gravis: New Onset MG-Case Listings

Appendix 11.12b Myasthenia gravis: New Onset MG-Case Narratives

Appendix 11.12c Myasthenia gravis: MG flare-Case Listings

Appendix 11.12d Myasthenia gravis: MG flare-Case Narratives

Appendix 11.12e Myasthenia gravis: Literature Search Methodology

Appendix 11.13a Use in Patients with Autoimmune c• Irlammatory Disorders

(Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia): Cumulative Evaluation-Case listings

Appendix 11.13b Use in Patients with Autoimmune or Inflammatory Disorders

(Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia): Cumulative Evaluation-Case Narratives



Document with Appendices 11.11a-11.13b available here (pp. 3035-3417)