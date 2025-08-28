Learn more about the entire background of the EMA Transparency Initiative here.

After six months of silence, EMA replied to more than 1,000 participants of the EMA Transparency Initiative by pointing to old re-releases — with crucial documents still missing — in its eMail of 13 August 2025. These re-releases have been posted as so-called ‘exceptional transparency measures’ here.

For your convenience, the re-releases concerning Spikevax are provided below (for Comirnaty see here).

Please use the comment function!

Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.

Module 2.3 quality overall summary

(To be released by EMA in due course)

Module 2.4 non-clinical overview

(To be released by EMA in due course)

Module 2.6 non-clinical summary

(To be released by EMA in due course)

Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data

3.2.P Drug Product

Module 4.2 Study Reports

4.2.2.3 Distribution

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity (in order by species, by route, by duration; including supportive toxicokinetics evaluations)

4.2.3.3.1 In Vitro

4.2.3.3.2 In Vivo (including supportive toxicokinetics evaluations)

4.2.3.7.2 Immunotoxicity

3.2.S.2.5 Process Validation and/or Evaluation

3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures

m32S42 analytical procedures

m32S42 analytical procedures lonza visp

m32S42 analytical procedures sop 1020

m32S43 validation of analytical procedures lonza_visp

m32S44 batch analyses

m32S44 batch analyses CX-024414

