What are Periodic Safety Update Reports for COVID Vaccines?

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) are requested by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from manufacturers to identify both common and uncommon adverse events after marketing authorization. EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) reviews the data provided in the PSURs by manufacturers and determines whether a positive risk-benefit balance for the vaccine remains justified.

Why are the PSURs for all COVID vaccines available here?

In early 2023, a group of 130 European physicians from various EU countries jointly requested these PSURs and their annexes for all Covid-vaccines, including all raw datasets. They claimed that they need to know these data as part of their pharmacovigilance duties under EU legislation. Since then, EMA has been providing these physicians with batches of the requested data, which are shared publicly on this Substack to ensure broader access.

Due to the significant interest shown by this group of physicians, EMA decided in August 2023 to publish all PSURs on the main product pages for each COVID vaccine.

Here, you can find all relevant documents—including PSURs and annexes—in OCR-compatible PDF format. While these documents were initially uploaded on the Austrian blog site TKP, this Substack aims to reach an international audience. Additionally, the PSUR annexes are not available anywhere else, making these EMA-released documents uniquely accessible for anybody interested. The collection is continuously updated as new data is released by EMA.

Why are the official documents released by EMA not available elsewhere?

EMA has consistently refused to disclose general information about released documents under Regulation 1049/2001. Officials argue that it is not feasible to make these documents publicly available. This lack of transparency has led to an increase in requests for document releases, which EMA claims has caused administrative overload.

Where can information about EMA's released documents be found?

EMA also refuses to provide information on which documents have already been released under Regulation 1049/2001. This prompted an official request by the GHRA for a list of releases from 2020 to March 2024. The first publication of this information was made by the Austrian blog site TKP and is available here.

Only on this Substack can you find further information about EMA's official document releases. You can also use this list to contact EMA and reference the fact that the documents you are requesting have already been released under Regulation 1049/2001. This compels EMA to fulfill your request promptly, as they cannot withhold documents that have been previously disclosed.

Why is this Substack important?

This Substack is dedicated to addressing the lack of transparency in EMA’s handling of officially released documents and making these materials available to the public. By doing so, it aims to improve access to vital information for drug safety monitoring and accountability.