Appendix 1: NVX-CoV2373, CCDS Version 6.0; Effective Date, 10-Aug-2022 (p. 166)

Appendix 2: NVX-CoV2373 CCDS Version 3.0; Effective Date: 03-May-2022 (p.190)

Appendix 3: Worldwide Marketing Authorisation (WWMA) Status (p. 213)

Appendix 4: Cumulative Summary Tabulation of Serious Adverse Events (SAE) from Clinical Trials (p. 217)

Appendix 5: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious PT from Post-Authorisation Data Sources (p. 277)

Appendix 6: Summary of Safety Signals New, Ongoing, or Closed During the Reporting Interval (p. 326)

Appendix 7: Listing of all Interventional Clinical Trials for NVX-CoV2373 (p. 329)

Appendix 8: Listing of all MAH-Sponsored Non-Interventional Safety Studies for NVX-CoV2373 (p. 341)

Appendix 9: Medication errors (p. 342)

Appendix 10: O/E Analyses and Exposure Tables Assumptions (p. 347)

Appendix 11: Observed-to-Expected Analysis of AESI with Sensitivity Analysis for

Overall Dose Series (p. 369)

Appendix 12: Search Strategy/Methodology for AESI 583

Appendix 13: Search Strategy/Methodology for Safety Topics for Monitoring 585

Appendix 14: Australia Regional Appendix 587

Appendix 15: Canada Regional Appendix 592

Appendix 16: EU Regional Appendix 599Appendix 17: UK Regional Appendix 601

Appendix 18: Line Listing of Fatal Cases 603

Appendix 19: Signal Evaluation Report for Diarrhoea 639

Appendix 20: Signal Evaluation Report for Dyspnoea 674

Appendix 21: Signal Evaluation Report for Tinnitus 720

Appendix 22: Signal Evaluation Report for Tachycardia and Other RhythM

Abnormalities 746

Appendix 23: Signal Evaluation Report for Acute Coronary Syndrome Associated with Allergic Reaction 781Appendix 24: Signal Evaluation Report for Syncope 795

Appendix 25: Signal Evaluation Report for Menstrual Disorders 821

Appendix 26: Health Authority Requests Following Review of SSRs 858

Appendix 27: References/List of Sources of Information Used to Prepare this PBRER 860

