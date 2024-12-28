Nuvaxoid (Novavax) PSURs including raw data sets
released by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
The site is updated continuously and grows according to EMA’s speed of disclosure. The annexes with the raw data sets have been requested at EMA and will be published as soon as they are disclosed! (last update 28th December 24’)
1. PSUR Nuvaxoid (20/12/2021-19/06/2022)
EMA PRAC-AR
2.PSUR Nuvaxoid (20/06/2022-19/12/2022) & EMA PRAC-AR
Appendix 1: NVX-CoV2373, CCDS Version 6.0; Effective Date, 10-Aug-2022 (p. 166)
Appendix 2: NVX-CoV2373 CCDS Version 3.0; Effective Date: 03-May-2022 (p.190)
Appendix 3: Worldwide Marketing Authorisation (WWMA) Status (p. 213)
Appendix 4: Cumulative Summary Tabulation of Serious Adverse Events (SAE) from Clinical Trials (p. 217)
Appendix 5: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious PT from Post-Authorisation Data Sources (p. 277)
Appendix 6: Summary of Safety Signals New, Ongoing, or Closed During the Reporting Interval (p. 326)
Appendix 7: Listing of all Interventional Clinical Trials for NVX-CoV2373 (p. 329)
Appendix 8: Listing of all MAH-Sponsored Non-Interventional Safety Studies for NVX-CoV2373 (p. 341)
Appendix 9: Medication errors (p. 342)
Appendix 10: O/E Analyses and Exposure Tables Assumptions (p. 347)
Appendix 11: Observed-to-Expected Analysis of AESI with Sensitivity Analysis for
Overall Dose Series (p. 369)
Document (Appendices 1-11) availalbe here
Appendix 12: Search Strategy/Methodology for AESI 583
Appendix 13: Search Strategy/Methodology for Safety Topics for Monitoring 585
Appendix 14: Australia Regional Appendix 587
Appendix 15: Canada Regional Appendix 592
Appendix 16: EU Regional Appendix 599Appendix 17: UK Regional Appendix 601
Appendix 18: Line Listing of Fatal Cases 603
Appendix 19: Signal Evaluation Report for Diarrhoea 639
Appendix 20: Signal Evaluation Report for Dyspnoea 674
Appendix 21: Signal Evaluation Report for Tinnitus 720
Appendix 22: Signal Evaluation Report for Tachycardia and Other RhythM
Abnormalities 746
Appendix 23: Signal Evaluation Report for Acute Coronary Syndrome Associated with Allergic Reaction 781Appendix 24: Signal Evaluation Report for Syncope 795
Appendix 25: Signal Evaluation Report for Menstrual Disorders 821
Appendix 26: Health Authority Requests Following Review of SSRs 858
Appendix 27: References/List of Sources of Information Used to Prepare this PBRER 860
3.PSUR Nuvaxoid (20/12/2022-19/06/2023) & EMA PRAC-AR
4.PSUR Nuvaxoid (20/06/2023-19/12/2023) & EMA PRAC-AR
