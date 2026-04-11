New Update April 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Some of these new disclosures related to the CTD of Comirnaty were officially released by the EMA to individual requesters, but not made publicly accessible by EMA despite its ‘exceptionally transparency measures’ comittment due to our pressure and ETI initiative. EMA tries to hide these documents from more than 2,100 EU citizens who requested them and whose rights are violated under EU transparency laws. We publish them here to ensure effective public access where transparency remains obstructed by EMA.
NEW UPDATES (integrated into list below):
Released to individuasl under Reg 1049/01, but not yet publicly available:
3.2.S.2.6 – Manufacturing Process Development
3.2.P.3.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Monitoring and Control – Fill and Finish – PFS (Refrigerated, Glass) [Puurs]
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Process Steps Hold Times – Fill and Finish – PFS [Puurs]
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Drug Product Intermediate 0.5 mg/mL – Stability Data – Tris/Sucrose
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Process Steps Hold Times – LNP Production and Drug Product Formulation - Tris-Sucrose [Puurs]
3.2.P.3.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Monitoring and Control – LNP Production and Bulk Drug Product Formulation – Tris-Sucrose [Puurs]
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Drug Product Intermediate 0,5 mg/ml – Container Closure System - Tris/sucrose
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Reversed-Phase high Performance Liquid Chromatography
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedure-ddpcr
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedures-ip-rp-hplc
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedure-rp-hpl
3.2.S.2.6 Extended Comparability Assessment Report, INX100451011
EMA re-releases as updated March 2026 under: “exceptional transparency measures”:
2.3.S.4. Control of Drug Substance [Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) Variant)
Learn more about the background of the EMA Transparency Initiative (ETI) here
For your convenience, all re-releases and updates related to the CTD-Comirnaty are listed below (for CTD-Spikevax, see here).
The EMA promised to all ETI requesters to provide access to all CTD-releases on the Comirnaty website, but in practice, they are failing to do so. Thus, they only provide ZIP archives under the slogan “exceptional transparency” which are very difficult to access and nearly impossible to monitor for updates. In addition, the EMA secretly discloses relevant CTD files to individual requesters while violating the law of ETI requesters. Occasionally, requesters share these documents with me, allowing me to provide you and all ETI participants with access — as is the case with these current documents.
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Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.
Entire List of EMA-Releases
Comirnaty Residual DNA Characterization Report INX100594280 (PF-07302048)
EMEA/H/C/005735/II/0202 Response to 19th January 2024 EMA Request for Supplementary Information (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC YET, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)
Common Technical Document (CTD)
Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary
2.3.P Drug Product
Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data
3.2 P Drug Product
3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development
3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development - Development History
3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development - Process Development and Characterization
3.2.P.3.3. Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls LNP Production and Bulk Drug Product Formulation – Bivalent – [Puurs] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.3. Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls LNP Production and Bulk Drug Product Formulation – Bivalent – [BNT Marburg] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.3. Description of Manufacturing-Process and Process Controls Overview PFS (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.3. Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls Fill and Finish –PFS (Refrigerated, Glass) [Puurs] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.3. Description of Manufacturing-Process and Process Controls Overview PFS Refrigerated-Glass (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Monitoring and Control – Fill and Finish – PFS (Refrigerated, Glass) [Puurs] EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Process Steps Hold Times – Fill and Finish – PFS [Puurs] EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Drug Product Intermediate 0.5 mg/mL – Stability Data – Tris/Sucrose EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Process Steps Hold Times – LNP Production and Drug Product Formulation - Tris-Sucrose [Puurs] EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Monitoring and Control – LNP Production and Bulk Drug Product Formulation – Tris-Sucrose [Puurs] EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.P.3.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Drug Product Intermediate 0,5 mg/ml – Container Closure System - Tris/sucrose
3.2.P.7 Container Closure System - Tris-Sucrose (Other Sites) (Update Sept 25)
3.2.P.8.1 Stability Summary and Conclusion Tris-Sucrose (Update Sept 25)
3.2.P.8.2 Stability Data - Post-Approval Stability Protocol and Stability Committment - Tris-Sucrose (Update Sept 25’)
3.2.P.8.3 Stability Data - Photostability - Tris-Sucrose (Update Sept 25’)
3.2.P.8.3 Stability Data - Thermal Stress and Cycling - Tris-Sucrose (Update Sept 25’)
3.2.P.8.3 Stability Data - Additional Storage Conditions - Tris-Sucrose (Update Sept 25’)
2.3.S Drug Substance
2.3.S.1 General Information (25 Oct 2020) (EMA update Jan 26)
2.3.S.1 General Information Omicron (XBB.5) Variant] (16 Jun 2023) (EMA update 30 Jan 26)
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Batch Scale and Definition [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Manufacturing Process [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Batch Scale and Definition [Andover]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Manufacturing Process [Andover]
3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids [Pfizer Chesterfield] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 - NOT AVAILABLE AT THE COMIRNATY PRODUCT WEBSITE, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)
3.2.S.2.3.1 Control of Materials - Generation of Plasmids (AGC) (2024)
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Materials Used in Manufacture [Andover] (2020)
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Materials Used in Manufacture [BNT Mainz & Rentschler] (2020)
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids (2020)
3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - Hold Times [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - In-Process Test Methods [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - Hold Times [Andover]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - In-Process Test Methods [Andover]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates- Manufacturing Process
3.2.S.2.5 Controls of Materials
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Additional-Process-Evaluation-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Filter-Qualification-and-Validation-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Hold-Times (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Manufacturing-Process-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Overview-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.5-Process-Validation-and-or-Evaluation-Removal-of-Impurities-BNT-Mainz-and-Rentschler (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Control Strategy
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Development History and Comparability Assessment
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Analytical Method Evolution
DS Comparability Assessment Report-INX100451011; BNT162b2 (PF-07302048) Comparability Report for Commercial Drug Substance; Manufacturing Process Transfer to BioNTech Marburg (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLIC)
3.2.S.2.6 Extended Comparability Assessment Report, INX100451011 EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLICE)
3.2.S.2.6 Extended Comparability Assessment Report (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE PUBLICE)
3.2.S.3 Characterisation
2.3.S.3. Characterisation [Omicron (XBB.1.5) Variant] (EMA update March 26)
3.2.S.3.1 Elucidation of Structure and other Characteristics
3.2.S.3.2 Impurities
3.2.S.4 Control of Drug Substance
2.3.S.4. Control of Drug Substance [Omicron (XBB.1.5) Variant (16 June 2023) (EMA update Jan 26)
2.3.S.4. Control of Drug Substance [Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) Variant) (EMA update March 26)
2.3.S.4. Control of Drug Substance [Omicron (JN.1) (9 May 2024) (EMA update Jan 26)
2.3.S.4. Control of Drug Substance [Omicron (B.1.1.529) Variant] (22 March 2024) (EMA update Jan 26)
3.2.S.4.1 Specification (name, manufacturer)
3.2.S.4.1 Specification - [Omicron] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.1 Specification - [Omicron (XBB.1.5) Variant] Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures – Overview [Omicron] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures – Overview Overview [Omicron (XBB.1.5) Variant] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures – Overview [Omicron (B.1.1.529) Variant] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Potentiometry (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Ion-Pair Reversed Phase-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (IP-RP-HPLC) (Update September 25’) (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR) - [Omicron] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR) -polyatail- [Omicron] (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR) - [Omicron (XBB.1.5) Variant]
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Reversed Phase-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (RP-HPLC) - (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT FOR PUBLIC AVAILABLE, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) [Omicron] (EMA RELEASE UNDER 1049/01 BUT NOT FOR PUBLIC AVAILABLE, EXCLUSIVELY HERE)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Ion Pair-Reversed Phase-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (IP-RP-HPLC) (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Immunoblot (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Endotoxin (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Bioburden (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures - Appearance (Clarity and Coloration) (Update Sept 25)
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures (name, manufacturer)
R_validation-analyt-procedure - Method Validation Report of the Verification of 3’ Poly(A) tail integrity of BNT162b2 DS, Document ID 505545-505545
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Reversed-Phase high Performance Liquid Chromatography
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedure-ddpcr
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedures-ip-rp-hplc
3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures Validation-analyt-procedure-rp-hpl
3.2.S.4.4 Batch Analyses (name, manufacturer)
3.2.S.4.5 Justification of Specification (name, manufacturer)
3
3.2.S.5 Reference Standards or Materials
2.3.S.5. Reference Standards or Materials (3 June 2021) (EMA update 30 Jan 26)
3.2.S.6 Container Closure System
2.3.S.6. Container Closure System (26 October 2020) (EMA update 30 Jan 26)
3.2.S.7 Stability
2.3.S.7. Stability [Omicron (B.1.1.529) Variant] (22 March 2024) (EMA update 30 Jan 26)
3.2.S.7.1 Stability Summary and Conclusions
3.2.S.7.2 Post-approval Stability Protocol and Stability Commitment
3.2.S.7.3 Stability Data
3.2.A APPENDICES
3.2.A.1 Facilities and Equipment (name, manufacturer)
3.2.A.2 Adventitious Agents Safety Evaluation (name, dosage form, manufacturer)
http://www.ghr.agency/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-puurs
http://www.ghr.agency/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-4
http://www.ghr.agency/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-3
Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-tse-bse-statement-dspc-avanti-9
Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-tse-bse-statement-alc-159-avanti-5
Comirnaty-m32a2a-dventitious-agents-tse-bse-statement-alc-315-croda-6
Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-tse-bse-statement-cholesterol-avanti-7
Comirnaty-m32a2-adventitious-agents-tse-bse-statement-cholesterol-evonik-8
3.2.A.3 Excipients
Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview
2.4. Nonclinical Overview (update)
2.4 Non-Clinical Module 2.4 Appendix 1 (EMA update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Overview Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 (EMA update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Overview Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 Vaccine (update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Addendum to the Nonclinical Overview – Tris-Sucrose (2021) (update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Addendum to Nonclinical Overview - Tris-Sucrose/Paediatrics (update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Addendum to the Nonclinical Overview – Tris-Sucrose (update Nov)
2.4 Non-Clinical Addendum to Nonclinical Overview - Tris-Sucrose/Paediatrics (update Nov)
Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary
Module 4.2 Study Reports
4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity
Study 17-Day Intramuscular Toxicity Study of BNT162B2 (V9) and BNT162B3C in Wistar Han Rats with a 3-Week Recovery - Testing Facility Study Number: 20GR142
Repeat Dose Toxicity Study of Three LNP Formulated RNA Platforms Endocing for Viral Proteins by Repeated Intramuscular Administration To Wistar Han Rat (Final Report 01 July 2020)
4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development
Combined Fertility and Developmental Study (Including Teratogenicity and Postnatal Investigations) of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 by Intramuscular Administration in the Wistar Rat
To be honest, it‘s just to much information for me. I get sick reading it.🤮