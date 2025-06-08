Appeal vs. EMA redactions regarding Comirnaty CTD 3.2.S.2.3.1 – Generation of Plasmids

Arguments against the EMA’s redactions here

EMA’s reply: “No unredaction” here

We need your input: Help us in the comments with solid legal arguments to support a potential lawsuit for transparency!

Excerpt from EMA’s Answer:

“In particular, the nature of the contested redactions mainly relates to:

• The master cell bank testing and plasmid working cell bank testing sites (page 5);

• Specific details on the plasmid cell bank and linear DNA template characterisation and testing (pages 5, 7 to 10, 12, 13); and

• Quantitative acceptance criteria and/or test results (pages 6, 11, 14-20, 22-25).

Such information is not in the public domain [emphasis added] and pertains to detailed know-how of the MAH relating to the quality of Comirnaty.

In addition, it is the Agency’s view that the contested redactions, concerning information related to the control of materials in module 3 (Quality) of the marketing authorisation dossier for Comirnaty does not contain information that would demonstrate whether the medicine is safe [emphasis added].”

Is EMA right about stating, that the ‘redacted information ( master cell bank testing and plasmid working cell bank testing sites, details on the plasmid cell bank and linear DNA template characterisation and testing and quantitative acceptance criteria and/or test results) is not in the public domain’?

Is EMA right to state that ‘information related to the control of materials in module 3 (Quality) of the marketing authorisation dossier for Comirnaty does not contain information that would demonstrate whether the medicine is safe’?

