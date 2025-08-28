Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

Aug 29

I'd like to remind You again: https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2024-07/cp240113de.pdf

Seen in this way the refusal is an advantage in lawsuits.

Ghostfromthefuture
Aug 31

Has anyone found the following document, which the EMA cited in their Public Assessment of Comirnaty (https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/comirnaty-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf)?

On page 47: "The biodistribution was also studied in rats using radiolabeled LNP and luciferase modRNA (study185350)."

On page 54: "In line with this, results from the newly transmitted study 185350, indicate a broader biodistribution pattern with low and measurable radioactivity in the ovaries and testes.".

So far I have not been able to find said study 185350 on the EMA servers. One can download it though from the phmpt.org servers, though that is the version which stemmed from the FDA lawsuit.

