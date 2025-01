The site is updated continuously and grows according to EMA’s speed of disclosure (last update 8th Jan 2025)!

1. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (2020/12/19-2021/06/18)

1.PSUR Body Comirnaty/Biontech (pp. 1-286) –

*EMA-PRAC AR of 1.PSUR Biontech (still missing)

2. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (2021/06/20 - 2021/12/18)

2.PSUR Body Comirnaty/Biontech (pp 1-352) – EMA PRAC AR 2.PSUR Biontech

3. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (12/19/2021-06/18/2022)

3.PSUR Biontech (1-622) –EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 3. PSUR Biontech

4. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (19/06/2022-18/12/2022)

4.PSUR Biontech (pp. 1-335) – EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 4. PSUR Biontech (pp.336-504)



5. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (19 Dec 2022-18 Jun 2023)

5.PSUR Biontech (pp. 144-351) – EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 5. PSUR Biontech (pp. 1-143)

6. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (19 Jun 2023-18 Dec 2023)

6.PSUR Biontech (pp. 74 -274) – EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 6. PSUR Biontech (pp. 1-73)

7. PSUR Comirnaty/Biontech (19 Dec 2023- Dec 2024) (first yearly PSUR)

7.PSUR Biontech (pp. ) – EMA-PRAC Assessment Report of 7. PSUR Biontech (pp.) (not available yet)

