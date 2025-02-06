These documents were obtained in 2022 from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under Regulation 1049/01. However, under BioNTech’s supervision, the EMA refuses to release critical safety information about the vaccine, referring to Confidential Commercial Information (CCI).

This refusal violates transparency laws. By invoking CCI, the EMA not only obscures its own regulatory shortcomings but also conceals quality defects in the Comirnaty vaccine.

As a result, a case has been filed against EMA and is pending before the European Court regarding the CCI exemption to transparency. Hearings on the alleged misapplication of transparency laws will begin in short in Luxembourg in the first week of March 2025.

Help us to win the case for transparent vaccine information! If you are aware of any sources that have disclosed these redacted Pfizer/BioNTech data, please share them in the comments!

This case aims to set a European precedent ensuring that critical vaccine information is not withheld behind blacked-out sections but is made transparent as a standard operating procedure by EMA. The public has a right to know detailed safety data, including RNA integrity levels, dsRNA content, residual DNA levels, RNA sequence identity, RNA concentration, bioburdens, pH balance, 5’-CAP structure, and Poly(A) tail composition.

Specific Obligation#1 - Answer by Biontech July 2021

Specific Obligation#1 - Answer by Biontech November 2021

3.2.S.3.1 Elucidation of Structure and Other Characteristics