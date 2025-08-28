Learn more about the entire background of the EMA Transparency Initiative here.

In short: After six months of silence, EMA replied to more than 1,000 participants of the EMA Transparency Initiative by pointing to old re-releases — with crucial documents still missing — in its eMail of 13 August 2025. These re-releases have been posted as so-called ‘exceptional transparency measures’ here.

For your convenience, all re-releases concerning Comirnaty are provided below (for Spikevax see here).

Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.P Drug Product

2.3.P.1 Description and Composition of Drug Product

2.3.S Drug Substance

2.3.S.1 General Information

Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview

(To be later released by EMA)

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data

3.2 P Drug Product

3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process

3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials

3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

Module 4.2 Study Reports

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity

4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development

