Comirnaty: List of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases of the EMA Transparency Initiative
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Learn more about the entire background of the EMA Transparency Initiative here.
In short: After six months of silence, EMA replied to more than 1,000 participants of the EMA Transparency Initiative by pointing to old re-releases — with crucial documents still missing — in its eMail of 13 August 2025. These re-releases have been posted as so-called ‘exceptional transparency measures’ here.
For your convenience, all re-releases concerning Comirnaty are provided below (for Spikevax see here).
Please use the comment function!
Independent scientists are urged to examine these re-releases (some of them have already been posted at this substack) to demonstrate the regulators’ negligence, and set out clear scientific arguments why an overriding public interest exists to unredact these documents. Under Regulation (EC) No. 1049/2001, such overriding public interest overrides any claims of commercial confidentiality. Only by invoking this legal standard in front of EMA and the European Court, full disclosure be enforced and independent validation of EMA’s findings and regulatory actions can be made possible.
Comirnaty Residual DNA Characterization Report INX100594280 (PF-07302048)
EMEA/H/C/005735/II/0202 Response to 19th January 2024 EMA Request for Supplementary Information
Common Technical Document (CTD)
Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary
2.3.P Drug Product
2.3.P.1 Description and Composition of Drug Product
2.3.S Drug Substance
Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview
(To be later released by EMA)
Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary
Module 3.2 Body of Quality Data
3.2 P Drug Product
3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development
3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development - Development History
3.2.P.2.3 Manufactzuring Process Development - Process Development and Characterization
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Batch Scale and Definition [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Manufacturing Process [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Batch Scale and Definition [Andover]
3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls - Manufacturing Process [Andover]
3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Materials Used in Manufacture [Andover]
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Materials Used in Manufacture [BNT Mainz & Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.3. Control of Materials - Source, History and Generation of Plasmids
3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - Hold Times [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - In-Process Test Methods [BNT Mainz and Rentschler]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - Hold Times [Andover]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates - In-Process Test Methods [Andover]
3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates- Manufacturing Process
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Control Strategy
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Development History and Comparability Assessment
3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development - Analytical Method Evolution
Module 4.2 Study Reports
4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity
Study 17-Day Intramuscular Toxicity Study of BNT162B2 (V9) and BNT162B3C in Wistar Han Rats with a 3-Week Recovery - Testing Facility Study Number: 20GR142
Repeat Dose Toxicity Study of Three LNP Formulated RNA Platforms Endocing for Viral Proteins by Repeated Intramuscular Administration To Wistar Han Rat (Final Report 01 July 2020)
4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development
Combined Fertility and Developmental Study (Including Teratogenicity and Postnatal Investigations) of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 by Intramuscular Administration in the Wistar Rat
Maybe a useful hint to a conversation with Dr. Sabine Stebel: https://drbine.substack.com/p/biomolekulare-kondensate/comment/148715074?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxODQyNDIxNjgsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE3MTgxMjM0MywiaWF0IjoxNzU2MzkxNTQ1LCJleHAiOjE3NTY2NTA3NDUsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMDU0MzM4Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1jb21tZW50cyJ9.Hz_R22G1TE7dUvX5NVJ9eAUqMs3S6FoMS3-CySGiPBI#comment-150005364?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxODQyNDIxNjgsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE3MTgxMjM0MywiaWF0IjoxNzU2MzkxNTQ1LCJleHAiOjE3NTY2NTA3NDUsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMDU0MzM4Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1jb21tZW50cyJ9.Hz_R22G1TE7dUvX5NVJ9eAUqMs3S6FoMS3-CySGiPBI