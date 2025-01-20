Common Technical Document

2.3.S: BNT162b Quality overall summary 2 2.3. Substance (26th of October 2020)

2.3.P: BNT162b Quality overall summary 2 2.3. Product (26th of October 2020)

3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Hold Times [Andover] (24th October 2020)

3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Test Methods [Andover] (24th October 2020)

3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates Hold Times [BNT Mainz and Rentschler] (28th Nov 2020)

3.2.S.2.4 Control of Critical Steps and Intermediates In-Process Test Methods [BNT Mainz and Rentschler] (28th Nov 2020)

3.2.S.2.4. Manufacturing Process - control critical steps manufacturing process (19th December 2020)

Variations

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), EMA/CHMP/448917/2022, Type II group of variations assessment report, Procedure No. EMEA/H/C/005735/II/0056/G (17 February 2022)

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), EMA/CHMP/94082/2022, Type II group of variations assessment report, Procedure No. EMEA/H/C/005735/II/0109/G (10th March 2022)

Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), EMA/CHMP/PRAC/2296/2022, Type II variation assessment report, Procedure No. EMEA/H/C/005735/II/0087 (10th March 2022)

EMA Scientific Answers

EMA/277138/2024, Responses to your follow-up questions June 2024, including DNA contamination (4th July 2024)