Comirnaty - EMA disclosures relating to quality/impurities/contamination issues
EMA recently released highly important but outdated CTD quality documents from 2020, despite important new information in these sections. New FOIA…
Jan 20
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
December 2024
Nuvaxoid (Novavax) PSURs including raw data sets
released by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Dec 28, 2024
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca) PSURs including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Dec 2, 2024
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
November 2024
Spikevax (Moderna) PSURs including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Nov 25, 2024
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
Official EMA Releases - Guidance
Unique Collection of all Periodic Safety Update Reports & Raw Data of Covid Vaccines and other documents as officially released by the European…
Nov 20, 2024
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
October 2024
Comirnaty (Biontech/Pfizer) PSURs including raw data sets
released by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Oct 21, 2024
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
